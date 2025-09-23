St. Brown hauled in seven of eight targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 38-30 victory over Baltimore.

St. Brown carried over the momentum from his standout three-score game against the Bears last week into Monday's tilt, where he posted prototypical WR1 numbers on the road against the Ravens. The 25-year-old shook his assignment with a double move in the third quarter to hit pay dirt for the fourth time this season. The star wideout also chipped in an assist that will not show up in the box score when he pitched the ball to Jahmyr Gibbs on a fourth-down option play that resulted in a touchdown for his teammate. St. Brown will boast a pristine 20-237-4 receiving line heading into a Week 4 matchup against Cleveland on Sunday.