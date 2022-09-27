St. Brown underwent tests on his right ankle Monday, and while the results were encouraging, the receiver's status for the Lions' Week 4 game against the Seahawks is uncertain, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

According to Pelissero, St. Brown isn't dealing with a long-term injury after rolling his right ankle in the second quarter of Sunday's loss to the Vikings, but the 23-year-old could still be at risk of missing some time. The Lions will return to the practice field Wednesday, and if St. Brown is able to take part in at least a limited capacity, it would bode well for his chances of being available this weekend. The second-year player has been one of the NFL's most productive receivers through the first three weeks, accruing a 23-253-3 line on 33 targets.