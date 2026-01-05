St. Brown secured 11 of 15 targets for 139 yards in the Lions' 19-16 win over the Bears on Sunday.

St. Brown shook off a questionable designation due to a knee injury and put together one of his best performances of the season, as he was targeted early and often by Jared Goff. The star receiver comfortably paced the Lions in receptions, receiving yards and targets, recording his second-highest tallies of the season in the first and third categories in the process. St. Brown is essentially blameless in Detroit's surprising failure to reach the postseason, as the 2021 fourth-round pick recorded 117 receptions for 1,401 yards and 11 touchdowns and added three carries for nine yards across 17 games. St. Brown will naturally serve as a centerpiece of the Lions' air attack again in 2026.