The Lions added St. Brown to their Week 8 injury report Sunday due to an illness and are listing him as questionable for Monday's contest versus the Raiders.

Since missing Week 5 against the Panthers due to an abdominal injury, St. Brown has been heavily utilized in the passing game, as he's gathered in 25 of 34 targets for 226 yards and one touchdown over the last two games. With an illness now in tow, the status of Detroit's top wide receiver for Week 8 won't be confirmed until about 90 minutes before Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. If St. Brown ultimately sits out, fellow WRs Josh Reynolds, Jameson Williams and Kalif Raymond figure to handle bigger workloads.