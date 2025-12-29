St. Brown (knee) is considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale on the road at Chicago, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

St. Brown dealt with irritation in his knee leading up to last Thursday's 23-10 loss to the Vikings, in which he secured eight of 13 targets for 68 yards, so he may simply be dealing with the same issue leading into Week 18. It's worth noting, thought, that St. Brown was forced to walk off the field under this own power late in the fourth quarter versus Minnesota after taking an awkward hit. With Detroit having been eliminated from playoff contention due to the team's Week 17 loss, there won't be much incentive for St. Brown to push through injury if there are any chances he could aggravate or compound his knee issue by attempting to play through it.