The Lions and St. Brown agreed to a restructured contract Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Spotrac, $26 million of St. Brown's salary was converted into a signing bonus, which alone created $20.8 million in cap space to give the Lions more flexibility for the next two seasons. St. Brown has been one of the most productive receivers since being selected by the Lions in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, having logged 100-plus catches and 1,000-plus receiving yards in each of the last four years. He finished the 2025 regular season with 117 catches (on a career-high 172 targets) for 1,401 yards and 11 touchdowns across 17 games. He'll once again lead a Lions pass-catching group that also includes Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa and Sam LaPorta.