Head coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday that St. Brown is dealing with a toe injury and is considered day-to-day, but he won't participate in practice as the Lions begin Week 3 prep, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

St. Brown departed Sunday's overtime loss to the Seahawks in the fourth quarter, due to what was initially reported as cramping. The star wideout's next chance to get on the practice field will come Thursday. If St. Brown ends up restricted in any capacity during this Sundays matchup against the Falcons, quarterback Jared Goff will be left with a receiver room consisting of Josh Reynolds, Marvin Jones, Kalif Raymond and Antoine Green. St. Brown's potential absence would set the stage for rookies Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta to get more involved in the short-area passing game.