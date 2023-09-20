Coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday that St. Brown (undisclosed) is day-to-day but won't participate in practice, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

Campbell confirmed that St. Brown is dealing with a toe injury, per Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. St. Brown departed Sunday's overtime loss to the Seahawks in the fourth quarter, due to what was initially reported to be cramping. The star wideout's next chance to get on the practice will come Thursday. If St. Brown ends up restricted in any capacity during Week 3's matchup against the Falcons, Jared Goff will be left with a wide receiver room consisting of Josh Reynolds, Marvin Jones, Kalif Raymond and Antoine Green. That would set the stage for rookies Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta to get more involved in the short-area passing game.