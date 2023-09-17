St. Brown departed Sunday's contest against the Seahawks due to cramping.
Prior to his exit in the fourth quarter, St. Brown hauled in all six of his targets for 102 yards. Without St. Brown, the Lions' receiving corps is composed of Josh Reynolds, Marvin Jones, Kalif Raymond and Antoine Green.
More News
-
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Finds end zone•
-
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Not listed on injury report•
-
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Participating in practice•
-
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Expected to practice next week•
-
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Doing well in recovery•
-
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Should be back next week•