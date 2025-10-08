St. Brown missed practice Wednesday due to a wrist injury.

Per Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News, St. Brown wasn't taking part during the media-access portion of Wednesday's session, and now the reason for his lack of work has become known. St. Brown will have two more chances to mix into drills this week ahead of Sunday's road showdown with the Chiefs. Through five games this season, he's reached 100 receiving yards two times while scoring six touchdowns.