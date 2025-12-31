St. Brown (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

St. Brown played through what coach Dan Campbell called "irritation" in his knee during last Thursday's loss at Minnesota, logging a typical 83 percent of snaps en route to eight catches (on 13 targets) for 68 yards. St. Brown has put together a third consecutive 100-catch, 1,200-yard and double-digit TD campaign, which has cemented himself as one of the top fantasy wide receivers as of his fifth pro season. In any case, his status will continue to be monitored as the Lions prepare for Sunday's visit to the Bears.