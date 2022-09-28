St. Brown (ankle) officially didn't practice Wednesday.
St. Brown played through an ankle issue Week 3 at Minnesota and still put up six catches (on nine targets) for 73 yards in a 28-24 loss. On Wednesday, he told Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com that he's "glad it's just a sprained ankle. ... Just treating it day by day and hopefully I can come back sooner rather than later." Considering his comment, St. Brown may in danger of sitting out Sunday against the Seahawks, so his status should continue to be watched as the weekend approaches.
