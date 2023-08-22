Coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday that St. Brown (lower leg) is "doing great" but won't suit up for Friday's preseason finale against the Panthers.

The wideout wasn't a candidate to play in Friday's exhibition matchup regardless of health after being injured last Wednesday, so being ruled out early still leaves open the possibility he could begin to practice again this week. With two-and-a-half weeks remaining until Sept. 7's regular-season opener against Kansas City, St. Brown still has time to get in some reps before Week 1.