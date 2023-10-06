St. Brown (abdomen) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Considering he didn't practice at all this week prior to his listing on the Lions' final Week 5 injury report, St. Brown likely has less than 50/50 odds to be available Sunday. Coach Dan Campbell told Adam Schefter of ESPN earlier Friday that the Lions will have a better gauge on St. Brown's status in the next 24 hours, so there's a chance more clarity will arrive regarding the wide receiver at some point Saturday. Both Josh Reynolds (groin) and Jameson Williams (non-injury) are questionable heading into the weekend, so the statuses of the team's top three WRs are up in the air. At the moment, Kalif Raymond, Marvin Jones and Antoine Green are the only Detroit players at the position that are healthy and on the active roster.