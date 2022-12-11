St. Brown secured six of nine targets for 68 yards in the Lions' 34-23 win over the Vikings on Sunday. He also rushed once for six yards.

St. Brown got off to a slow start before coming on with two receptions for 34 yards on the Lions' final drive of the first half. The star second-year wideout is beginning to cede more opportunities to a now-healthy D.J. Chark, and rookie Jameson Williams also appears set to carve out a progressively larger role in coming weeks after recording a 41-yard touchdown reception Sunday. However, St. Brown will naturally continue to fill a significant role in Detroit's red-hot air attack heading into the fantasy postseason, but he'll have a tough matchup versus the Jets on the road in Week 15.