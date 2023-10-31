St. Brown (illness) secured six of nine targets for 108 yards in the Lions' 26-14 win over the Raiders on Monday night.

After taking a questionable designation into Monday after coming down with an illness Sunday, St. Brown suited up and looked no worse for wear. The gifted wideout led the Lions in receiving yards while checking in second in receptions and targets, generating his third straight 100-yard effort in the process. While his catch and target totals were actually well behind the massive tallies of the last pair contests -- a stretch during which he generated 25 grabs on 34 targets -- St. Brown's fantasy night was still a clear success. The third-year star will tangle with another AFC West opponent in the Chargers in Week 10 following a Week 9 bye.