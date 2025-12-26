St. Brown (knee) caught eight of 13 targets for 68 yards in Thursday's 23-10 loss to the Vikings.

St. Brown was targeted on nearly half of Jared Goff's pass attempts as Goff desperately tried to get going against Minnesota's stifling defense. The quarterback ultimately turned it over five times in a loss that eliminated the Lions from playoff contention, so leading the team in targets, catches and receiving yards was of little consolation to St. Brown on Thursday. St. Brown suited up despite being listed as questionable entering Thursday's game, and the star wide receiver needed attention from trainers after taking an awkward hit in the final minute of the fourth quarter, though he walked off under his own power, per Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News. The banged-up St. Brown's status will bear monitoring ahead of the regular-season finale against the Bears on Jan. 4.