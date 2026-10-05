St. Brown secured eight of 11 targets for 75 yards in the Lions' 32-26 loss to the Panthers on Sunday night.

St. Brown was essentially as busy as usual in the air attack, although he was in the relatively rare position of finishing second in targets, and to tight end Sam LaPorta at that. Nevertheless, the star wideout tied with LaPorta for the team lead in receptions, and St. Brown's yardage tally was his second-highest figure through the first four games. Despite the disappointing team-level outcome, St. Brown's fantasy outlook is as bright as customary headed into a favorable Week 5 road matchup against the Cardinals next Sunday.