St. Brown brought in eight of 10 targets for 86 yards in the Lions' 19-9 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

St. Brown set the pace across the board for the Lions in receptions, receiving yards and targets. St. Brown was playing through a rib issue that had limited him throughout the practice week, but he turned in an efficient effort that included his fifth straight game with six ore more catches. St. Brown's touchdown drought did extend to five games, and he'll once again aim to snap it in next Sunday's Week 10 matchup against the Patriots in Germany.