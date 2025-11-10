St. Brown recorded five receptions on eight targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-22 win over the Commanders.

St. Brown turned in his lowest reception total since Week 1 and his lowest target total since Week 4, but he still managed to turn in a serviceable performance. He was used primarily in the short areas of the field, logging long catches of 16 and 15 yards while also finding the end zone from nine yards away. St.Brown now has eight touchdowns on the campaign and has at least 70 receiving yards or a touchdown in seven of nine contests.