St. Brown went to the locker room in the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Packers with an apparent right leg injury, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

St. Brown was rolled up on by a pair of Lions offensive linemen while he was engaged in a block. He remained on the turf for a spell before walking off the field with a noticeable limp, sidestepping the sideline tent and going directly to the locker room. The nature of St. Brown's injury should be known in due time.