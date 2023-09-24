St. Brown (toe) is expected to suit up versus the Falcons on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

St. Brown is listed as questionable for Week 3 despite having practiced in full Friday, but the expectation is that he'll be on the field versus Atlanta. Official word on St. Brown's status should come roughly 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. There's a chance St. Brown faces some workload limitations, though, considering that he plans to play with a steel plate in his shoe, and the Lions will next have a short turnaround for Week 4, with a divisional Thursday Night Football matchup against the Packers on deck,