The Lions expect St. Brown (ankle) to return to practice next week, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports.

It was originally reported that St. Brown was expected to practice this week, but the Lions are giving their star receiver a few more days. There's been no indication that St. Brown won't be ready for the Week 1 opener versus Kansas City on Sept. 7. "He's doing good," head coach Dan Campbell said of St. Brown before Tuesday's practice.