St. Brown (knee), who is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Minnesota, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

St. Brown is managing irritation in his knee and put forth a DNP/LP/LP practice slate in preparation for Week 17 action. Though his status likely won't be made official until roughly 90 minutes prior to Thursday's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff, Rapoport said it's expected that the star wideout will be a full-go on the road versus the Vikings. St. Brown is already up to 11 receiving touchdowns across 15 regular-season appearances, meaning he only needs one more such score to tie the career-high mark he set in 2024.