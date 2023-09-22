St. Brown (toe) suggested Friday that he'll play in Sunday's game against Atlanta, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.
St. Brown's comments came about two hours after coach Dan Campbell told reporters he felt "pretty good" about the wide receiver's chances of playing. It remains to be seen how the Lions list St. Brown on their final injury report, with a 'questionable' designation still possible amidst the optimism.
More News
-
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: On the right track•
-
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Limited in return to practice•
-
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Back at practice•
-
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Day-to-day, not practicing Wednesday•
-
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Dealing with cramps•
-
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Finds end zone•