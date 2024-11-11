St. Brown corralled six of eight targets for 60 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-23 win over the Texans.

St. Brown extended his impressive touchdown streak to seven games by taking a short reception for a score in the fourth quarter of Sunday's narrow victory. The star wideout has been as advertised through nine starts this season, producing a gaudy 54-524-7 stat line over that span. St. Brown's touchdown streak may produce the most excitement for next Sunday's tilt against Jacksonville in a home matchup for a title contender against a rebuilding squad.