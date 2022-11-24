St. Brown caught nine of 10 targets for 122 yards with one touchdown while rushing once for seven yards during Thursday's 28-25 loss to Buffalo.

The Bills didn't have much of an answer for St. Brown, who has been a menace in 2022 when he doesn't seem to be the only above-average wideout the Lions have on the field. In the four games in which DJ Chark and his 4.3 speed has logged more than 10 offensive snaps, St. Brown now has 32 receptions for 375 receiving yards with four touchdowns. Considering those numbers are somehow in line with his explosive 2021 breakout, it will be interesting to see if St. Brown can maintain his productive ways now that Detroit's offense is getting significantly healthier. Next up is a Week 13 matchup against a Jaguars defense that has been much better against the run than the pass in 2022.