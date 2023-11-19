St. Brown caught eight of 11 targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-26 win over the Bears.

St. Brown's streak of 100-yard receiving performances ended at four games, but he got into the end zone for the fifth time this season on a seven-yard touchdown catch 11 seconds before halftime. The star receiver has caught 73 of 98 targets for 898 yards heading into Thursday's Thanksgiving visit from the Packers. One of St. Brown's five touchdowns came against Green Bay in Week 4, but his 56 yards in that game were a season low.