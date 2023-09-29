St. Brown secured five of seven targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' 34-20 win over the Packers on Thursday night.

The star wideout took a back seat to running back David Montgomery, who spearheaded Detroit's victory with a 121-yard, three-touchdown effort on the ground. However, St. Brown found a way to make an impact via his 24-yard scoring grab in the first quarter. The third-year star's reception and receiving yardage totals were season lows, yet he remains an elite option in all formats heading into a Week 5 home matchup against the Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 8.