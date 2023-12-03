St. Brown brought in two of six targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' 33-28 win over the Saints on Sunday.

The star receiver took a rare back seat to rookie Sam LaPorta on the afternoon, with the latter pacing the Lions' air attack with a career-best 9-140-1 line. St. Brown was able to salvage his otherwise quiet day with a 25-yard touchdown grab over the middle just before the midway point of the fourth quarter, but he finished with season lows in receptions, receiving yards and targets. St. Brown, who'd posted no fewer than six receptions or 77 yards in any game since Week 4 prior to Sunday, will look to bet back on track at the expense of the Bears on the road in Week 14.