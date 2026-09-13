St. Brown caught 10 of 14 targets for 67 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-30 overtime win over the Saints.

The star wideout got the new season started with a bang, leading Detroit in catches, targets and receiving yards while connecting with Jared Goff for a 19-yard score in the third quarter and a four-yard strike in overtime. The latter proved to be the winning TD when New Orleans failed on a two-point attempt on its answering touchdown. St. Brown has scored double-digit TDs in three straight seasons, and he's well on his way to another. He'll look to make an impact again in Week 2 on the road against the Bills.