St. Brown caught six of nine targets for 71 yards with one touchdown during Thursday's 21-20 win over the Chiefs.

It was more of the same for St. Brown relative to his 2022 numbers, which included per-game averages of 6.6 receptions on 9.1 targets with 72.6 receiving yards. After notoriously getting tackle numerous times around the five-yard last season, it was a bonus for fantasy managers to also see St. Brown plunge into the end zone. While it is possible that first-round rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs -- and/or second-round tight end Sam LaPorta -- could become bigger parts of the short-range passing game as the season unfolds, St. Brown seems set for another big year as the undisputed top receiver in Detroit. Up next is an indoor matchup at home against a talented Seahawks secondary.