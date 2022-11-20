St. Brown hauled in seven of eight targets for 76 yards and rushed once for four yards in Sunday's 31-18 win over the Giants.

St. Brown did the heavy lifting for Detroit's passing game, pacing the team in all passing categories in an upset victory. The Lions' rushing attack took care of all of the scoring with four touchdowns from in close, much to the chagrin of St. Brown's fantasy managers. That seems to be a recurring theme for the star wideout, who has been held scoreless since visiting the end zone three times in the first two games of the campaign. St. Brown still carries a solid 56/594/3 line heading into a Thanksgiving matchup against the Bills on Thursday.