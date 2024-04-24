St. Brown and the Lions reached agreement Tuesday on a four-year extension, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport relays that St. Brown's deal is worth more than $120 million, including $77 million guaranteed. If those numbers hold up when more details come out, St. Brown will tie Tyreek Hill's for average annual value ($30 million) for a receiver and have the stand-alone record for money guaranteed. Of course, he probably won't hold those records for long, as the list of star wideouts nearing the end of their rookie contracts includes Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb and Ja'Marr Chase. In any case, St. Brown has improved his receiving volume and fantasy production with each passing season in the NFL, and he should have another big year in 2024 while catching passes from quarterback Jared Goff in an offense that will be coordinated by Ben Johnson for at least one more season.