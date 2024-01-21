St. Brown caught eight of 14 targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-23 divisional-round win over the Buccaneers.

While Sam LaPorta led the Lions in catches, St. Brown paced the team in receiving yards and targets and was on the other end of Detroit's final score of the game, a nine-yard TD toss from Jared Goff with a little over six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. St. Brown's yardage total was actually his lowest since Week 14, but the third-year wideout has gotten into the end zone in five of six games since, and he should be Goff's top downfield option again next weekend against the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.