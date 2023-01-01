St. Brown caught four of fives targets for 62 yards during Sunday's 41-10 win over Chicago.
St. Brown was surprisingly unproductive on a day the Lions found plenty of offensive success, likely a result of the run game dominating in full force plus Jared Goff finding tight ends and running backs for his three passing touchdowns. With that said, St. Brown remained Detroit's most productive pass catcher, and his output was enough for the second-year wideout to notch 100 receptions on the season. Look for St. Brown to remain the focal point of the Lions passing game in a cold-weather Week 18 game in Green Bay.
