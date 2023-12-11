St. Brown recorded three receptions on nine targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 28-13 loss to the Bears.

St. Brown saw a fairly typical number of targets, but he posted a season-low yardage total. He got off to a fairly normal start to the game by recording all three of his receptions within Detroit's first three offensive possessions. However, he was shut out from there as the Lions' entire offense faltered in the final two quarters. St. Brown has been one of the most consistent receivers this season, but he has only 70 total receiving yards combined across the last two games.