St. Brown had six receptions (nine targets) for 49 yards in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Packers.

St. Brown didn't post huge fantasy numbers in the last game of the season, but he did make an impossible catch with his legs on the Lions' final drive of the game to seal the win and knock the rival Packers out of playoff contention. The 22-year-old took his game to another level in his sophomore campaign, racking up 106 receptions for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games. St. Brown developed a strong rapport as Jared Goff's favorite target, a scenario that should continue in 2023 as the Lions look to build off of a solid run this year.