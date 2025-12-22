St. Brown recorded four receptions on nine targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 29-24 loss to the Steelers.

St. Brown remained involved in the Detroit offense, though his nine targets were a modest total given that Jared Goff took to the air 54 times. He was also inefficient with his opportunities by hauling in fewer than half of his targets for only the second time this season. It was nearly a bigger game for St. Brown, as he appeared to have a one-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter, only to have the score nullified by an offensive pass interference penalty. St. Brown will be in for another tough matchup in Week 17 against the Vikings