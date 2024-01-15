St. Brown hauled in seven of nine targets for 110 yards in Sunday's 24-23 win over the Rams.

The moment wasn't too big for St. Brown in his playoff debut, as he led the Lions in every receiving category while notching the first 100-yard game of his postseason career. St. Brown didn't get involved on any of Detroit's three touchdown drives to open Sunday's victory, but he played a key role between the goal lines on each of those 75-yard scoring drives. St. Brown will look to record the first postseason touchdown reception of his career when the Lions host the NFC divisional game next Sunday.