St. Brown caught eight of nine targets for 156 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-38 win over the Chargers.

He also chipped in nine rushing yards on two carries. St. Brown has reeled off four straight 100-yard performances and reached the century mark in six of eight games this season, and his 20-yard TD grab from Jared Goff in the third quarter was his fourth score of 2023. St. Brown will look to continue his streak in Week 11 against the Bears.