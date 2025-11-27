default-cbs-image
St. Brown suffered an ankle injury during Thursday's game versus the Packers.

St. Brown was rolled up on while he engaged in a block on the first play of the Lions' second possession. He walked off the field with a visible limp and went directly to the locker room before the team deemed him questionable to return. St. Brown was targeted one time before his departure.

