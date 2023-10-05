St. Brown (abdomen) will be a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

Per Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com, St. Brown will be working out and running off to the side under the supervision of trainers, just as he did for the Lions' first official Week 5 practice session Wednesday as well as an unofficial session Tuesday. With no involvement in team reps thus far in Week 5, St. Brown may need to take part in drills in some capacity Friday to have a realistic shot at playing Sunday versus the Panthers. If St. Brown is sidelined this weekend, his absence would be cushioned to some extent by the return of 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams, who is eligible to make his season debut after serving a four-game suspension to begin the campaign.