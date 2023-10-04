Lions head coach Dan Campbell was non-committal about St. Brown's availability for Sunday's game against the Panthers while the receiver tends to an unspecified injury, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Campbell offered no insight into the injury, which St. Brown presumably sustained in the Lions' 34-20 win over the Packers last Thursday. St. Brown took on a relatively normal snap share (88 percent) in that game and finished with five catches for 56 yards and a touchdown, so no sign of injury was evident in his playing time or production. The Lions will hold their first official Week 5 practice Wednesday and release their injury report after the session, at which time the nature of St. Brown's injury will be known. Birkett notes that the Lions held an informal practice Tuesday, and while St. Brown didn't take part in team drills, he was spotted running at full speed off to the side under the supervision of trainers.