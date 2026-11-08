St. Brown (ribs) is slated to play in Sunday's game at Miami, Tom Pelissero of Netflix reports.

St. Brown was forced from last Sunday's win against the Vikings for a spell due to an undisclosed injury, but he was able to return and finished with seven catches (on eight targets) for 46 yards and a 10-yard carry. He then was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough due to a rib issue and followed it up with back-to-back capped sessions before being tagged as questionable for Week 9 action. Ultimately, St. Brown's status will be confirmed about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.