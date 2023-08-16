St. Brown (lower leg) suffered an injury early at Wednesday's practice, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

St. Brown has been working with trainers since leaving the practice field, but the Lions have yet to provide an update about the third-year wideout's health. With Jameson Williams (hamstring) also having gotten nicked up Wednesday, any negative news about St. Brown would be especially devastating for Detroit's offense. However, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports that St. Brown is attempting to work through the issue and return to the practice field.