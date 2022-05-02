St. Brown is being joined by 2022 first-round draft pick, Jameson Williams, within the Lions receiving corps, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

After trying to get by with aging veterans in Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman last year, Detroit enters the 2022 campaign with a significant upgrade at outside receiver in the form of Williams and a 25-year-old former first-rounder in DJ Chark. Considering Chark owns an impressive 4.34 40 time and still might be markedly slower than Williams (who was unable to participate in the 40 this offseason), St. Brown stands to benefit from these speedy additions who will likely give St. Brown more room to work with in the middle of the field. The main concern is how St. Brown's volume will be affected after he averaged 11.2 targets per game over the final six games of the 2021 season.