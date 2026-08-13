Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Leading impressive WR room

St. Brown is the top option in a wide receiver room that Lions' head coach Dan Campbell described as the "best it's ever been" in camp since Campbell's arrival in 2021, Dharya Sharma of Athlon Sports reports.

St. Brown is entering his sixth season in Detroit, and he just notched his fourth straight campaign with over 1,100 receiving yards. The 26-year-old caught 117 of a career-high 172 targets for 1,401 yards and 11 touchdowns over 17 regular-season contests in 2025. Jameson Williams has come into his own has a prolific big-play threat, opening the field up for St. Brown in the middle of the field. Additionally, Detroit has high hopes for second-year wideout Isaac TeSlaa and free agent addition Greg Dortch this season. Having an impressive group of wide receivers around St. Brown could prove to benefit the 26-year-old, allowing him to see higher quality targets in Year 1 under new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.