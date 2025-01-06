St. Brown caught six of seven targets for 77 yards in Sunday's 31-9 win over the Vikings.
St. Brown led the Lions in receiving yards, but Jahmyr Gibbs stole the show with three rushing touchdowns and a receiving score. The star wide receiver finishes the regular season with 115 catches for 1,263 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns on 141 targets. St. Brown and the Lions secured the top seed and a bye into the NFC divisional round with Sunday's win.
