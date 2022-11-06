St. Brown hauled in four of nine targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 15-9 win over the Packers.

St. Brown didn't post gaudy totals, but he did pace the Lions in every notable receiving category outside of touchdowns. After a red-hot start to the season, the 23-year-old has seen his production taper as defenses key in on Detroit's top wide receiver. St. Brown remains Jared Goff's favorite target with a 9.8 target average in the five games the duo has started and finished this season. The heavy volume and and a favorable matchup keeps St. Brown in must-start territory against the Bears next Sunday.